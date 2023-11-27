Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Modi lauds Chamarajanagar woman for making wares from plantain waste

Varsha told TNIE that she got the idea from a Modi’s programme available on YouTube, which was released during the Covid second wave.

Published: 27th November 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Entrepreneur Varsha exhibits her biodegradable products made from plantain waste. | Express

Entrepreneur Varsha exhibits her biodegradable products made from plantain waste. | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Varsha, a woman agro-based entrepreneur, is over the moon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded her for making byproducts using plantain waste at her unit at Umathur village in Chamarajanagar district.

Modi, in his 107th Mann Ki Baat radio programme, mentioned that Varsha has been making ropes, purses, bangles and other consumer products, which are biodegradable, using plantain waste. Varsha employs five women and two men. Varsha told TNIE that she got the idea from a Modi’s programme available on YouTube, which was released during the Covid second wave.

An MTech graduate, Varsha, who is married to Srikanataswamy in Umathur, bought three acres of land and wanted to start an entrepreneurial project. When she was browsing YouTube for ideas, she came across Modi’s video, where he mentions about an entrepreneur in Tamil Nadu making articles made out of plantain waste. Varsha and Srikantaswamy visited that plant and purchased machines worth Rs 3 lakh.

That was how her Akruthi Eco-Friendly Enterprises was born. Since Chamarajanagar district is known for banana cultivation, she started using the waste to make cups, mats and purses that are sold in Tamil Nadu. She has now expanded the market to Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, and displays her products at different exhibitions. She is also helping farmers by turning banana waste into manure. “I am happy that Modi has referred to my efforts in generating employment and creating eco-friendly products,” she added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
byproducts plantain waste biodegradable

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp