Battle lines drawn: Congress eyes poll position in Belagavi, Chikkodi

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as the BJP has been able to establish its stranglehold on both Belagavi and Chikkodi Lok Sabha seats for the last few terms, the Congress is gearing up to bounce back, riding on its comprehensive victory in the Assembly polls.

The BJP managed to win merely seven of the 18 seats in the recent Assembly polls in Belagavi district, while the Congress won 11. Given the way the Congress is gaining popularity across the state and Belagavi, it certainly has an advantage of winning both Belagavi and Chikkodi seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

According to sources, the Congress high command is keen on having experienced and popular candidates in both LS seats, but a section of the state leadership has suggested that a Lingayat and a Kuruba candidate be fielded from Belagavi and Chikkodi, respectively.

However, several candidates have already begun lobbying for a party ticket for Belagavi seat, including Vinay Navalgatti, Kiran Sadhunavar, Amarsing Patil, etc. Sources said the high command may field a family member of Satish Jarkiholi or Laxmi Hebbalkar, if it decides to field candidates on a ‘winnability’ factor.

While KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, who is also PWD Minister and in-charge minister of Belagavi district says the party will field a Lingayat from Belagavi and a Kuruba from Chikkodi, sources in the party said Jarkiholi’s daughter Priyanka may emerge as a consensus party candidate for Belagavi seat as the leadership is keen on using the popularity of Jarkiholis to snatch the Belagavi seat from BJP, which has won all the last four Lok Sabha elections from Belagavi.

Although Jarkiholi claims his daughter and Mrinal Hebbalkar, son of Hebbalkar were not in the race for the pary ticket, the informed sources said Jarkiholis had been already making Priyanka to prepare for the big battle ahead and were confident of winning the seat.

Vinay Navalgatti, President of Belagavi District Congress for the past 10 years said he was also an aspirant for the party ticket as he had been working for the party for more than 30 years in Belagavi. The Congress is in a dilemma on the candidate to be fielded from Chikkodi LS seat, where BJP is likely to field the sitting MP Annasaheb Jolle. Laxmanrao Chingle, Chidanand Savadi and Prakash Hukkeri are expected to be the aspirants for Congress ticket from Chikkodi.

According to sources, the Congress may consider having BJP leader and former MP Ramesh Katti as its candidate if the latter switched sides ahead of the LS polls. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Katti said he was already an aspirant for the BJP ticket from Chikkodi. However, he said he was not contacted by anyone from the Congress party so far. But sources said Katti may join the Congress if the BJP denies a party ticket to him.

Guarantee schemes give edge to Grand Old Party

The five guarantee schemes which the Congress launched in the state as part of its campaign for the Assembly polls have gained huge popularity after it came to power. Besides having the support of 11 MLAs in Belagavi and Chikkodi LS constituencies, the Grand Old Party has bolstered its position by its five popular schemes. It remains to be seen whether the BJP will continue its winning streak or the Congress will bounce back in Belagavi and Chikkodi.

