BJP slams cops for rude behaviour with PSI aspirants

The candidates are seeking that the examination be deferred so they get more time to study, said BJP state president BY Vijayendra.

Published: 28th November 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The opposition BJP slammed the state government and police officials for their rude behaviour with candidates appearing for the Police Sub-Inspectors examination when they went to the CM’s home office ‘Krishna’, to submit a petition to CM Siddaramaiah during the Janata Darshan. 

The candidates are seeking that the examination be deferred so they get more time to study, said BJP state president BY Vijayendra. He said the police officials behaved rudely and detained the candidates. The CM should have heard the PSI aspirants and resolved the issue. “The BJP supports their justified demand. The government must consider it and postpone the dates,” he said.

PSI aspirants are already disturbed by the recruitment scam and are protesting against the government’s unscientific decision of holding a re-exam at short notice, he said. In a video clip on social media, police officials were seen talking discourteously to youth who wanted to submit their memorandum. The officials warned them that they would be arrested and physically pushed them. 

However, the authenticity of the video was not verified independently. A senior police officer said no one was detained. 

