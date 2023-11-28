DKS in Delhi to discuss CBI DA case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who got the backing of the cabinet by withdrawing permission given by the previous BJP government to the CBI to probe the disproportionate assets case against him, visited New Delhi on Monday to meet the party high command leaders and to discuss the fallout of the recent developments with his counsel.

His visit is significant as the appeal he has filed before the Karnatka High Court to quash the CBI case against him is coming up for hearing on November 29.

Asked about his visit to Delhi, he said, “There is a wedding ceremony at the residence of Siddhartha, who was my lawyer, and I will return after attending it.”

He said the cabinet decision helped him understand who his friends and foes are. “I am not going to talk now about withdrawal of permission given to the CBI for investigation against me. I will certainly talk about it later and answer everything,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Pro-Congress wave in Telangana: DKS

Shivakumar, who is in charge of the Telangana Assembly election and has campaigned in the neighbouring state, said there is a Congress wave in that state, but cannot predict how many seats the party will win. “The Congress government will be formed in Telangana and at the very first cabinet meeting on December 9, approval will be given to implement all the six guarantees,” he added.

“Like in Karnataka, we have promised six guarantees in Telangana. The K Chandrashekar Rao government has not fulfilled its promises, including making a Dalit a chief minister, in the last 10 years. Sonia Gandhi was responsible for the creation of Telangana and people feel indebted to her and want a change this time,” he said.

On Leader of Opposition R Ashoka terming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s day-long ‘Janata Darshan’ bogus and alleging that the government has woken up late, Shivakumar said, “He is the new Leader of the Opposition. Like a new dhobi, he too is washing clothes loudly now. We know everyone’s mood.”



