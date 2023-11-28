Home States Karnataka

DKS in Delhi to discuss CBI DA case

His visit is significant as the appeal he has filed before the Karnatka High Court to quash the CBI case against him is coming up for hearing on November 29. 

Published: 28th November 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

File -Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addresses the media, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who got the backing of the cabinet by withdrawing permission given by the previous BJP government to the CBI to probe the disproportionate assets case against him, visited New Delhi on Monday to meet the party high command leaders and to discuss the fallout of the recent developments with his counsel. 

His visit is significant as the appeal he has filed before the Karnatka High Court to quash the CBI case against him is coming up for hearing on November 29. 

Asked about his visit to Delhi, he said, “There is a wedding ceremony at the residence of Siddhartha, who was my lawyer, and I will  return after attending it.”

He said the cabinet decision helped him understand who his friends and foes are. “I am not going to talk now about withdrawal of permission given to the CBI for investigation against me. I will certainly talk about it later and answer everything,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Pro-Congress wave in Telangana: DKS
Shivakumar, who is in charge of the Telangana Assembly election and has campaigned in the neighbouring state, said there is a Congress wave in that state, but cannot predict how many seats the party will win.  “The Congress government will be formed in Telangana and at the very first cabinet meeting on December 9, approval will be given to implement all the six guarantees,” he added.

“Like in Karnataka, we have promised six guarantees in Telangana. The K Chandrashekar Rao government has not fulfilled its promises, including making a Dalit a chief minister, in the last 10 years. Sonia Gandhi was responsible for the creation of Telangana and people feel indebted to her and want a change this time,” he said.

On Leader of Opposition R Ashoka terming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s day-long ‘Janata Darshan’ bogus and alleging that the government has woken up late, Shivakumar said, “He is the new Leader of the Opposition. Like a new dhobi, he too is washing clothes loudly now. We know everyone’s mood.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp