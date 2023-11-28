'Harassed by moneylenders', five members of debt-ridden family die by suicide in Karnataka

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Five members of a debt-ridden family committed suicide because of the alleged harassment by moneylenders at Sadashivanagar here on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Gareeb Sab, 46, his wife Sumayya, 33, their daughter Hazeera, 14, and sons Mohammed Shubhan, 9, and Mohammed Muneer, 11. Before hanging himself, Gareeb shot a five-minute video explaining the alleged harassment he and his family members suffered. He named one of the accused as Khalandar Sab. In the video clip, which he shared with his aunt, Gareeb appealed to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to initiate action against the accused.

Dr Parameshwara, who visited the mortuary here on Monday, said stringent action will be taken against the moneylenders who had harassed Gareeb and his family members. Action would also be initiated against the moneylenders across the Tumakuru district, who harassed people after lending them money, he added.

The police have taken five suspects into custody in this connection. Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok KV has been directed to take action against the moneylenders who harassed people, Dr Parameshwara said. He said he would bring this incident to the notice of the chief minister and help get compensation for the kin of Gareeb.

After the pandemic, Gareeb’s family migrated to Tumakuru from Lakkanahalli. He ran a kebab shop but incurred losses. He then shifted his shop to Melekote Road. Khalandar helped him get loans from some finance companies and collected commission money. Gareeb had also borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from some moneylenders a few months ago.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

