Karnataka: 3 students fall ill after drinking ‘poisoned’ water  

By Express News Service

KGF: Three students of Morarji Desai Residential School, Dodda Pannanda Halli, who drank drinking water kept in the administrative block, are undergoing treatment at Kolar RL Jalappa Hospital, after they complained of vomiting and uneasiness, on Monday. Kamasamudram police suspected foul play behind this and started a probe.

KGF SP K M Shantharaju, who visited the residential school, told TNIE that the preliminary investigation revealed that three boys, two of Class 10 and another of Class 9, consumed a small quantity of water which was kept in the administrative block in a water can. After consumption of water, all the three students felt uneasiness and vomited, and were immediately shifted to Bangarpet government hospital, and later to RL Jalappa Hospital. They are responding to treatment and are stable, said Shantharaju. He said preliminary investigation revealed that there was foul play behind the issue.

However, a detailed investigation will throw light into the issue and said the police seized a packet of poison used to kill animals from the spot. He said the water will be sent to a lab for testing and in this connection, a case under Section 328 of the IPC has been registered. Police sources said it is suspected that all is not well among the staff of the school.

“It is suspected that the poison was allegedly mixed in the water to target a particular person. But, only a detailed probe will shed light on this,” the sources added.

