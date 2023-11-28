Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP to demand white paper on state’s finances

In the Belagavi session, the BJP will demand the government to release a white paper on the state’s financial condition, said Leader of Opposition R Ashoka.

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alleging that the state government is bankrupt, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said there are no funds to take up any work. In the Belagavi session, the BJP will demand the government to release a white paper on the state’s financial condition, he said.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said the state government is unable to even provide relief to farmers in the drought-hit taluks and is pointing fingers at the Centre. The government is behaving as if it has nothing to do with people who are in distress due to drought, he charged.

Ashoka said that before pointing fingers at the Centre, the state government should talk about its responsibilities and rush to help people suffering from the drought. 

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Janata Darshan held at his official residence on Monday, the Opposition Leader said that instead of holding such an exercise, the CM should have pulled up the ministers not working efficiently. The BJP leader also slammed the CM for deputing his ministers for campaigning in Telangana, when the state is reeling under drought.

