BJP slams Congress government in Karnataka for misusing funds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP slammed the state government for misusing government funds to place advertisements on guarantee schemes in poll-bound Telangana.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that the Congress government failed to effectively implement all its five guarantee schemes, but was spending funds for advertisements. The BJP leader said the government was slammed by the Election Commission of India too.

In a series of posts on X, Ashoka said the Congress is emptying the state’s coffers. “This government, which has become a bane to Kannadigas, is trying to garner a good image for itself in the neighbouring state. This is unfortunate. On one side, it is telling people that it does not have money to take up development works, while on the other, it is trying to empty the state’s treasury by funding ads in other states,” he said.

Ashoka further alleged that right from day one, the Congress government is giving only excuses on implementating its guarantee schemes. The party has cheated Kannadigas. They are placing many conditions on the implementation. “On that note, the government has lied that it has implemented all five guarantees, and the same has been given as ads, which is an insult to every Kannadiga,” he alleged.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: BJP slammed the state government for misusing government funds to place advertisements on guarantee schemes in poll-bound Telangana. The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that the Congress government failed to effectively implement all its five guarantee schemes, but was spending funds for advertisements. The BJP leader said the government was slammed by the Election Commission of India too. In a series of posts on X, Ashoka said the Congress is emptying the state’s coffers. “This government, which has become a bane to Kannadigas, is trying to garner a good image for itself in the neighbouring state. This is unfortunate. On one side, it is telling people that it does not have money to take up development works, while on the other, it is trying to empty the state’s treasury by funding ads in other states,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ashoka further alleged that right from day one, the Congress government is giving only excuses on implementating its guarantee schemes. The party has cheated Kannadigas. They are placing many conditions on the implementation. “On that note, the government has lied that it has implemented all five guarantees, and the same has been given as ads, which is an insult to every Kannadiga,” he alleged. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp