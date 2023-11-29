Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah, DKS defend government advertising guarantee schemes in poll-bound TS

They maintained that it is not a violation of the election code of conduct, but still stopped the advertisements after EC directions.

Published: 29th November 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have been extensively campaigning for the Congress in poll-bound Telangana | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After an Election Commission of India notice to the Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday defended the state government’s decision to advertise its guarantee schemes in poll-bound Telangana. 

The advertisements highlighted the government’s achievements on guarantee schemes that are reaching the poor. They are not for seeking votes, the CM and DyCM said. 

While Shivakumar said the government will respond to the EC notice, Siddaramaiah said the advertisements have been stopped after EC objected.

They maintained that it is not a violation of the election code of conduct, but still stopped the advertisements after EC directions. The notice was issued after BJP complained to the poll panel against the advertisements.

Shivakumar said that nowhere in the advertisements has it been mentioned that the voter should pick candidates from Congress or any other party. “The advertisement has details of our works. How is it considered a violation,” he wondered.

He said leaders from other parties are spreading fake news that the Karnataka government has not implemented guarantee schemes.

“We have given ads in newspapers and magazines that go to Telangana, Tamil Nadu and other states. We have not sought votes. We will reply to the Election Commission’s notice,” he added. The ECI had taken a serious view of the Karnataka government placing the advertisements in newspapers in poll-bound Telangana. The commission termed it a gross violation of the election code of conduct.

