Congress MLA in Karnataka expresses dismay over Byre Gowda’s remarks, seeks inquiry

BENGALURU: Differences with the ruling Congress leaders in Karnataka has once again come to the fore. Senior Congress leader and Aland MLA BR Patil urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a probe into allegations made against him by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

In a letter to the CM, Patil stated that works in his constituency that were given to the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (formerly Karnataka Land Army Corporation Limited) were not completed or were of substandard quality. The works were awarded to the Land Army Corporation to avoid the delays in tender process, he said.

Patil said he had raised the issue in the last session of the Assembly. In the absence of RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda responded to his question. The minister got into an argument with him and even questioned why the works were given to the Rural Infrastructure Development Limited, Patil said. The minister made allegations against him and and cast aspersions on him, the MLA said, and added that he had protested against the minister’s remarks in the House.

Priyank Kharge also did not hold a meeting to review the works, he said. Patil said if he attends the winter session in Belagavi from December 4 to 15, it will be like accepting the allegations made against him by the minister. He urged the CM to order the probe to find out the truth and clear him from the allegations. If the allegations against him are proven, he will resign from the Assembly membership, Patil stated in his letter to the CM.

On Tuesday evening, CM Siddaramaiah said he had not received the letter from the MLA. BJP said the Congress MLA has openly expressed displeasure about ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and Priyank Kharge.

