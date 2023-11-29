Karnataka CM, Dy CM defend advertisements on guarantees in Telangana newspapers 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After an Election Commission of India (ECI) notice to the Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday defended the state government’s decision to advertise its guarantee schemes in poll-bound Telangana.

The advertisements highlighted the government’s achievements on guarantee schemes that are reaching the poor. They are not for seeking votes, the CM and DyCM said. While Shivakumar said the government will respond to the ECI notice, Siddaramaiah said the advertisements have been stopped after the poll body objected.

They maintained that it is not a violation of the election code of conduct, but still stopped the advertisements after ECI issued directions. The notice was issued after the BJP complained to the poll panel about the advertisements.

Shivakumar said that nowhere in the advertisements has it been mentioned that the voter should pick candidates from Congress or any other party. “The advertisement has details of our works. How is it considered a violation,” he wondered.

He said leaders from other parties are spreading fake news that the Karnataka government has not implemented guarantee schemes. “We have given ads in newspapers and magazines that go to Telangana, Tamil Nadu and other states. We have not sought votes. We will reply to the ECI’s notice,” he added.

The poll panel had taken a serious view of the Karnataka government placing the advertisements in newspapers in poll-bound Telangana. The Commission had termed it a gross violation of the election code of conduct.

