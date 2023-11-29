Karnataka man puts Pakistan flag as WhatsApp status, arrested

Amit S Upadhye By

KOPPAL: A 30-year-old man from Koppal district has been arrested on charges of putting up the Pakistan flag as his WhatsApp status along with a speech invitation. The arrested, Rajesab Nayak, is a resident of Tavaregera in Kushatagi taluk, and runs a cycle shop.

He has been arrested on charges of creating unrest. The incident was reported on November 24. The police took a suo motu case against the accused after many complaints were raised by the residents.

“The accused was picked up from his cycle shop which is located at Ambedkar Circle in Tavergera. We interrogated him about the flag and also the invitation which he had posted along with the flag as his WhatsApp status.

When asked if he knew that the flag he had put is of Pakistan, he came up with confusing answers. It’s clear that the act was done deliberately to cause disturbance or enmity in society,” said the police, adding that Nayak has been booked under IPC Sections 153 (A) and 505 (2)The accused had posted an invitation video for a spiritual speech by one scholar Shamidsaab along with the Pakistan flag.

“When the photo went viral, many thought that it was Shamidsaab who had created such an invitation. However, during the investigation, it was made clear that Shamidsaab had no hand in the act. So far there is no clarity on why Nayak did it. Currently, he is under judicial custody,” the police said.

