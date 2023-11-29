Karnataka: Sham Bhat’s appointment as rights panel chief under fire

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is much resentment, anger and frustration over former BDA and KPSC chairman T Sham Bhat’s appointment as a member of the Human Rights Commission by the state government.

A senior Congress leader, who wished not to be identified, said, “Remember, they appointed him KPSC chairman and see what happened. Some 361 talented innocent aspirants had to wander in the wilderness for many years because of corruption in the KPSC exams. Everyone knows who was responsible. The Human Rights Commission is one place where so much can be done.”

Aam Aadmi Party state president Mukhyamantri Chandru strongly condemned Bhat’s appointment. He said, “People of the state were fed up with the corrupt BJP government and they chose Congress for a peaceful life. But the Siddaramaiah government has eroded their trust by appointing Bhat, a controversial figure accused of several corruption charges.”

He said, “When Bhat was Bangalore Development Authority commissioner, he abused his power by amending the layout plan of a housing society without the consent of the original allottees. He is also known for corruption running into several crores of rupees in BDA. It is not welcome that he has been given this position now.”

He alleged, “During his first term as CM, Siddaramaiah had appointed Bhat as Karnataka Public Service Commission chairman. There were allegations of widespread corruption in the commission during his tenure. Now the question is whether he will protect human rights in the state. It is evident that he will again misuse his position and indulge in corruption.”

The Karnataka Rashtra Samithi party demanded that Bhat’s appointment be withdrawn immediately. “The officer is corrupt and tainted. He faces serious allegations of corruption,” it alleged.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: There is much resentment, anger and frustration over former BDA and KPSC chairman T Sham Bhat’s appointment as a member of the Human Rights Commission by the state government. A senior Congress leader, who wished not to be identified, said, “Remember, they appointed him KPSC chairman and see what happened. Some 361 talented innocent aspirants had to wander in the wilderness for many years because of corruption in the KPSC exams. Everyone knows who was responsible. The Human Rights Commission is one place where so much can be done.” Aam Aadmi Party state president Mukhyamantri Chandru strongly condemned Bhat’s appointment. He said, “People of the state were fed up with the corrupt BJP government and they chose Congress for a peaceful life. But the Siddaramaiah government has eroded their trust by appointing Bhat, a controversial figure accused of several corruption charges.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said, “When Bhat was Bangalore Development Authority commissioner, he abused his power by amending the layout plan of a housing society without the consent of the original allottees. He is also known for corruption running into several crores of rupees in BDA. It is not welcome that he has been given this position now.” He alleged, “During his first term as CM, Siddaramaiah had appointed Bhat as Karnataka Public Service Commission chairman. There were allegations of widespread corruption in the commission during his tenure. Now the question is whether he will protect human rights in the state. It is evident that he will again misuse his position and indulge in corruption.” The Karnataka Rashtra Samithi party demanded that Bhat’s appointment be withdrawn immediately. “The officer is corrupt and tainted. He faces serious allegations of corruption,” it alleged. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp