Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Sham Bhat’s appointment as rights panel chief under fire

The Karnataka Rashtra Samithi party demanded that Bhat’s appointment be withdrawn immediately.

Published: 29th November 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress leader Mukhyamantri Chandru

Mukhyamantri Chandru (Photo| IMDb)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is much resentment, anger and frustration over former BDA and KPSC chairman T Sham Bhat’s appointment as a member of the Human Rights Commission by the state government.

A senior Congress leader, who wished not to be identified, said, “Remember, they appointed him KPSC chairman and see what happened. Some 361 talented innocent aspirants had to wander in the wilderness for many years because of corruption in the KPSC exams. Everyone knows who was responsible. The Human Rights Commission is one place where so much can be done.”

Aam Aadmi Party state president Mukhyamantri Chandru strongly condemned Bhat’s appointment. He said, “People of the state were fed up with the corrupt BJP government and they chose Congress for a peaceful life. But the Siddaramaiah government has eroded their trust by appointing Bhat, a controversial figure accused of several corruption charges.”

He said, “When Bhat was Bangalore Development Authority commissioner, he abused his power by amending the layout plan of a housing society without the consent of the original allottees. He is also known for corruption running into several crores of rupees in BDA. It is not welcome that he has been given this position now.”

He alleged, “During his first term as CM, Siddaramaiah had appointed Bhat as Karnataka Public Service Commission chairman. There were allegations of widespread corruption in the commission during his tenure. Now the question is whether he will protect human rights in the state. It is evident that he will again misuse his position and indulge in corruption.”

The Karnataka Rashtra Samithi party demanded that Bhat’s appointment be withdrawn immediately. “The officer is corrupt and tainted. He faces serious allegations of corruption,” it alleged.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human Rights Commission Mukhyamantri Chandru Sham Bhat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp