K'taka HC permits DK Shivakumar to withdraw appeal as cong -govt takes back consent for CBI probe in DA case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday permitted Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to withdraw his petition as well as the appeal filed by him questioning the sanction given by the previous BJP government to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute him for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as the very sanction itself has been withdrawn by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led Congress government now.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order permitting Shivakumar to withdraw the petition and appeal after the senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty placed before the court a notification dated November 28, 2023, issued by the state government withdrawing the sanction dated September 25, 2019, given by the previous BJP government, subsequent to the decision taken in the cabinet to withdraw the sanction.

After placing the notification, the senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi and Uday Holla, representing D K Shivakumar, submitted before the court that both the writ petition and writ appeal filed by Shivakumar questioning sanction are infructuous, as the very sanction itself has been withdrawn by the present state government.

Meanwhile, advocate P Prasanna Kumar, representing the CBI, submitted that there is no hurdle for the investigating agency to proceed further as withdrawing the sanction will be effective prospectively and hence he has no objection to the withdrawal of the appeal but he is against withdrawing the petition in which the single judge had upheld the sanction given to prosecute Shivakumar and an investigation was launched after registration of the First Information Report (FIR) based on the sanction.

Even the advocate Venkatesh P Dalwai, representing senior BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil Yatnal, who filed an intervening application to hear him on the issue of withdrawal of sanction, opposed the state government's decision, saying that the government ought not to have withdrawn the consent as same is against the law laid down by the apex court.

The court, however, permitted Shivakumar to withdraw his petition and appeal, saying that there was no challenge to the notification issued by the state government to withdraw the sanction given to prosecute the petitioner.

