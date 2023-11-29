Not consulted on board appointments, says Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As senior Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, were holding a series of meetings to decide on appointments to boards and corporations, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said he was not consulted on the appointments.

He told reporters that the party leaders have not asked his opinion on these appointments. It would have been good if they had sought his views, as he had worked as KPCC president for eight years, he added.

DyCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, meanwhile, said two to three rounds of consultations are complete and the final list will be sent to Delhi after their meeting on Tuesday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, said the appointment process is in initial stages and they have not finalised the

list yet.

Responding to a question, Parameshwara said he has asked the police commissioner to probe allegations made by a Congress worker that he had paid money to the Home Minister.

Parameshwara said he was aware of the audio clip in which allegations were made and the police will investigate.

