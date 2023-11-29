Home States Karnataka

Sleuths study data, bust tax evasion racket in Karnataka

Sources said the department had some information about fishy goings on and decided to track transactions.

Published: 29th November 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax department sleuths, tax evasion

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Data analytics has helped tax sleuths bust an evasion racket involving over Rs 350 crore, and recover dues of Rs 64 crore. “It is analysis of bills where there is only one-way movement, and helped us bust a massive tax evasion racket. A similar network was busted about two months ago, again with the help of data analytics,” said sources. 

Thanks to this massive expose, GST collection for November will be larger. Explaining the scam, sources said, “Iron and steel dealers using fake input tax credit had been a major worry for the authorities, as  they had evaded tax running into hundreds of crores.” 

Commercial Tax Commissioner C Shikha refused to reveal details of those involved int the racket. She said they were using input tax credit from dealers whose registrations had been suspended, and they had used names of entities that were clever fakes, and were defrauding the system. In some cases, sleuths found they had used fraudulent documents of genuine firms, and her team had used data analytics and other means of information gathering. 

Sources said the department had some information about fishy goings on and decided to track transactions. They said two were arrested eight weeks ago and both were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody. 

Shikha said the racket could be larger and they were still probing the details. Asked about penal clauses, she said fake invoicing is a serious crime and penalties can range from fines to confiscation of goods, attachment of properties and bank accounts, and even imprisonment. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tax sleuths Data analytics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp