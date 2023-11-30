8 held in Bangalore for killing Nepali man while robbing him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The RMC Yard police arrested eight persons for allegedly murdering a 32-year-old man from Nepal while trying to rob him of his valuables. The gang had attacked the victim on November 13 near the APMC Yard’s Gate 1 when he was waiting for a cab with his friend.

After also robbing the friend, the gang had made off with two mobile phones and around Rs 5,200 cash. While escaping, it attacked the victim with a blunt weapon. He was immediately shifted to hospital by his friend as he had suffered grievous head injuries. Nine days later, he died of his injuries. The accused who were earlier booked for robbery now face murder charges.

The victim, Anil Borah, a resident of Srirampura, was working in a glass factory. After dinner, Borah and his friend had booked a cab and were waiting for it, when they were targeted around 3 am.

The police identified the accused as T Chandru, 23, Sachin, 19, Kiran Kumar, 19, Nikhil, 21, H Munesh, 22, Jeevan, 19, Karthik, 19 and TP Madan, 20. The accused are bakery and plywood store employees. Of the accused, Chandru, Sachin, and Kumar are habitual offenders as they are involved in bike theft cases in the city.

The police have recovered seven mobile phones, cash, and other valuables. All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

