Each legislator to plant sapling near Suvarna Soudha

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At the joint legislature session in Belagavi, beginning on Monday, each of the 300 legislators will plant a tree sapling.

Speaker UT Khader told TNIE, “We have made arrangements to plant 300 saplings around Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. Each sapling will bear an elegantly designed plaque with the legislator’s name, which will serve as a permanent memorial and legislators can come even after many years and recall these moments.” The saplings from the government nursery will be selected and stored in a place near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, while the secretarial staff have identified the location to plant the saplings. CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar, Khader, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, all 34 ministers and legislators -- 75 from the Council and 225 from the Assembly -- will plant saplings. This is one of the measures to make Suvarna Vidhana Soudha greener.

Khader said the entire Suvarna Vidhana Soudha will be lit up permanently from this session onwards. Previously Rs 1.25 crore used to be spent to illuminate the structure only during the short session. Now, there will be laser and colour light options and it will be illuminated on weekends.

On the facilities at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where it is often said staff who go to get coffee from Belagavi city do not return the same day, Khader said a complete food court will be set up. “We will have Hatti Kaapi and other facilities.”

Preparations have started for the massive administrative machinery exodus from Bengaluru to Belagavi. Most of the secretariat staff will leave over the weekend, while a handful have already reached Belagavi. Siddaramaiah has been allocated Room 346-347, while DKS Room 306-306A.

