First-time MLAs in Karnataka  not to head boards & corporations

List out after Telangana elections; Posts to be offered in phases in the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Surjewala, CM, DyCM hold discussions

Published: 30th November 2023 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Appointments to boards and corporations are likely soon after the fist list reaches the party high command and may be released as soon as the Telangana Assembly polls conclude on Thursday.

Hinting that the list may be announced anytime soon, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar said first-time MLAs will not get these posts. “First-time MLAs have not been accommodated in the first list and party workers will be accommodated in the next list,” he said.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and I have discussed accommodating party workers. The list has been given to Surjewala, and he will take it to Delhi. He (Surjewala) might have promised some leaders the posts in the run-up to the May 10 Assembly polls. But the list will be discussed by our central leaders after elections in Telangana conclude. The final list has to be approved by the high command,” he said.

On resentment expressed by Aland Congress MLA B R Patil on these appointments, Shivakumar said he is not aware of it. “All MLAs and party workers have an opportunity to express their points of view. I will speak to him,” he said.

Sources said second and third-time MLAs, including those who joined Congress from JDS before the Assembly polls — like Arsikere MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda, have been included in the first list. Those who have decided not to seek ministerial berths during the cabinet reshuffle even in future too have pitched for the posts. Some who are not sure of the cabinet reshuffle too have settled for these appointments, they added.  

Still, if there is any resentment among leaders and party workers, they will be placated by appointing them in future as there are over 130 posts in boards and corporations, a Congress leader said. It is to be seen whether the party high command will release the list by late Thursday evening, when the Telangana polls conclude. If it happens before the joint legislature  session in Belagavi, it will boost the morale of the party’s rank and files, another leader observed.

“Appointments to boards and corporations will be made in a phased manner in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to check dissidence. 

In the first list, senior MLAs and MLCs are likely to get posts,” a source said. Surjewala held several rounds of talks with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar and finalised the names of certain MLAs and MLCs for the posts. He will discuss the list with the party high command and release it in Delhi, a source said.

