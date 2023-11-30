Four arrested for helping kin wanted in cheating case escape from police

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four persons, including two women, have landed in trouble for helping their family member, wanted in a cheating case, escape from the police.

When the Amruthahalli police had gone to arrest him, the four blocked the police from entering the house, even as the accused locked himself in the bathroom. The policemen brought in additional forces and entered the house. After they broke open the bathroom door, they found that the accused had escaped through the ventilator. A criminal complaint has been registered against the four for obstructing the police from discharging their duty. The police, in a swift operation, arrested the accused later.

The police had gone to arrest Tanuj, the suspect wanted in a cheating case registered at the Amruthahalli police station on October 27. Tanuj was hiding at his flat in Mithun Heights Apartment in Srirampura. A team of policemen, including a sub-inspector, had gone to the apartment last Thursday evening to arrest Tanuj. When the policemen knocked on the doors, four persons -- Vedikha, Sangeetha, Sunil and Sandeep, who were inside the flat -- obstructed them from taking custody of Tanuj.

The policemen then called for more personnel. The accused also allegedly attacked a policewoman, KG Radha. When the police personnel forced themselves inside the flat, they saw one of the rooms was locked. When they entered the room, the doors of the attached bathroom too were locked. They broke open the bathroom door, only to find that Tanuj had escaped. The four who helped Tanuj escape were taken into custody immediately.

“The police had gone to serve a notice to Tanuj, asking him to appear before the investigating officer in the cheating case. A driver of a courier agency had filed the case, alleging that Tanuj had taken smart phones from him, though they were meant for someone else. The four persons neither allowed the police to serve the notice to Tanuj, nor accepted it. They blocked the police and started abusing them. They indirectly helped the accused to escape. Tanuj has also been arrested,” said a police officer.

