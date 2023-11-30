Home States Karnataka

Have done no wrong, only worked for cong, says DKS  

Stressing on his DA case, Shivakumar said that he has not committed any mistake. 

Published: 30th November 2023 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president and DyCM DK Shivakumar said that he has done no wrong and has only worked for the party for which he has faced many problems. Stressing on his DA case, Shivakumar said that he has not committed any mistake. 

“You (media) and people have seen that. I have only worked for the party and for this I have faced many problems. I believe that God is there to protect me even in the future. People know what is wrong and those who gave me trouble are now facing it,” the DyCM told reporters.

Shivakumar was reacting on the High Court granting him permission to withdraw his petition and file an appeal questioning sanction given by the previous government to the CBI to prosecute him in the DA case. The Congress government recently decided to withdraw permission given to the CBI to probe the case.

Shivakumar said that he does not know the details of the judgment and cannot speak about it without getting details from the lawyers.  

When asked about BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal filing an appeal in the High Court against him, he said, “I am watching his behaviour and actions. I will respond to all of it at an appropriate time.”

DK Shivakumar DA case

