Injured toddler ‘made to wait’ at NIMHANS dies

BENGALURU: Due to the alleged negligence of doctors and other staff at NIMHANS hospital, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, who was rushed from Hassan to Bengaluru in zero traffic after he suffered head injuries, died soon after he was taken to the emergency ward on Wednesday.

The parents of the boy and ambulance crew alleged that they were made to wait for over 90 minutes before the boy was allowed inside the emergency ward. They staged a protest at the hospital seeking action against the hospital authorities.

The deceased, Vijay, fell off the staircase at his house in the morning while playing and suffered head injuries. He was rushed to Hassan government hospital immediately. But the doctors there referred him to NIMHANS.

Boy’s condition was serious, says NIMHANS

The police created a green corridor from Hassan to Bengaluru and the ambulance carrying the boy reached NIMHANS in less than two hours, around 1.45 pm. Despite swift police assistance in shifting the injured boy to Bengaluru, NIMHANS staffers told his parents that there were no beds available at the emergency ward.

It is said that the doctors at the Hassan hospital had requested the NIMHANS authorities to reserve a bed for the boy. However, the boy’s parents were allegedly made to wait for over one hour at NIMHANS to admit him.

The ambulance drivers alleged that even after taking the boy inside the emergency ward, the doctors did not start treatment immediately. This resulted in the boy’s death.

Siddapura police rushed to the hospital and pacified the boy’s parents and others who were protesting against the alleged negligence on the part of NIMHANS authorities and doctors. Refuting the allegation, Dr HS Shashidhar, resident medical officer, NIMHANS, said Vijay was admitted to the emergency ward. His condition was serious as he had suffered multiple skull fractures. Though they performed CT scans and tried to save the boy, he succumbed to injuries within two hours after his admission.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “NIMHANS is one of the premier health institutions and beds there will always be full. It is unfortunate that the child died. I will check with the NIMHANS authorities if there was any delay in the child’s admission.”



