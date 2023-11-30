Karnataka HC allows DKS to withdraw pleas in DA case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday permitted Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to withdraw his petition as well as the appeal filed by him questioning the sanction given by the previous BJP government to the CBI to prosecute him for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income as the very sanction has been withdrawn by the present Congress government.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order after senior advocate Kapil Sibal and AG Shashikiran Shetty, on behalf of the state, placed the government order issued on November 28, withdrawing the sanction given to the CBI on September 25, 2019, by the then BJP government.

At this stage, the court orally expressed its concern and asked the AG, “As we all know, we accept the rule of continuity of governance. Even there may be a change in the government. If this change is effected every time, will it not affect the rule of continuity of governance?”

To this, Sibal submitted that Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act is very clear that consent is required for investigation. If the CBI feels it has jurisdiction and power, it can proceed further, he said. Senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi and Uday Holla, appearing for Shivakumar, submitted that the petition filed before the single judge, which upheld the sanction, and the appeal filed by Shivakumar against the single judge’s order are infructuous as the sanction has been withdrawn by the present government.

‘We’ve to act as per law’

Somebody may challenge it or not, the matter is infructuous now and it may be disposed of, they said. Advocate P Prasanna Kumar, representing the CBI, submitted that if the state wants to withdraw the sanction, it can do so. “But we will proceed with the matter as there is no impediment under law for the investigating agency to proceed further,” he said. To this, Sibal said, “We have an order of withdrawal and somebody can challenge it. If the CBI wants to continue, it could.”

Replying to this, Prasanna Kumar said, “We have no objection to withdrawal of the appeal, but we are against withdrawal of the petition in which the single judge had upheld the sanction given to CBI.” To this, the bench said the order of the single judge will go if the petition is withdrawn. Singhvi said then the sanction will become invalid accordingly. Prasanna Kumar, however, submitted that the investigation, which commenced before the withdrawal of sanction, would be completed as withdrawal of sanction would be effective prospectively and not retrospectively. It will not affect the investigation that has commenced, he argued.

The bench said, “You can continue. But unless somebody else/aggrieved party challenges the withdrawal of sanction, the court would not go into it as it is not in our domain.”

Advocate Venkatesh P Dalwai, representing senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who filed an intervening application over the matter of withdrawal of sanction, said, “We did not expect this kind of conduct by the state government. The government should not have withdrawn the consent as it is against the law laid down by the apex court.” The court, however, said that it has to act as per law and do justice according to law and allowed Shivakumar to withdraw his petitions.

