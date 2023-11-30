Karnataka unveils draft BT, AVGC-XR policies

Hrithik Kiran and Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government unveiled new draft policies for Biotechnology and Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday.

While the AVGC-XR policy aims to develop Karnataka as a powerhouse in AVGC and emphasises on incentivising startups, MSMEs and SC/ST and women entrepreneurs, the biotechnology policy proposes to support high-tech biotech clusters of up to 10 acres and aims to set up a greenfield Bio Foundry under the PPP model. It also promotes the state as the next global clinical trials hub.

Siddaramaiah said, “Karnataka is home to over 5,500 IT/ITeS companies and approximately 750 multinational corporations.”

‘State driving force behind IT biz’s success’

“Our state has been a driving force behind the sector’s success, contributing around $85 billion to the nation’s exports,” the CM said. He said the industry has not only provided direct employment to over 12 lakh professionals, but also created a ripple effect, generating over 31 lakh indirect jobs. Karnataka should be seen as the hub with an “end-to-end ecosystem” for innovating and growing businesses, he added. From being the first state to introduce an IT policy way back in 1997, introducing a biotech policy in 2001, and a startup policy in 2015, Siddaramaiah said the IT sector has come a long way, contributing a substantial 25% to the country’s GDP.

“The revised biotech policy reflects our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and fostering growth. Our AVGC-XR policy will be a testament to our ongoing commitment and progressive approach in leading the nation’s AVGC sector towards global excellence,” he said. IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “The biotechnology policy will further accelerate skills, nurture leadership and foster innovation in the sector. Karnataka is the only state to launch the third edition of AVGC policy, and with this, the state intends to make big strides in the animation and gaming sector.

The Indian gaming market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2023 to $6.26 billion in 2028, and Karnataka is bracing well in terms of skills and incubation.” Meanwhile, the dates for the next two editions of BTS were also announced -- November 19-21, 2024 and 2025.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government unveiled new draft policies for Biotechnology and Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday. While the AVGC-XR policy aims to develop Karnataka as a powerhouse in AVGC and emphasises on incentivising startups, MSMEs and SC/ST and women entrepreneurs, the biotechnology policy proposes to support high-tech biotech clusters of up to 10 acres and aims to set up a greenfield Bio Foundry under the PPP model. It also promotes the state as the next global clinical trials hub. Siddaramaiah said, “Karnataka is home to over 5,500 IT/ITeS companies and approximately 750 multinational corporations.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘State driving force behind IT biz’s success’ “Our state has been a driving force behind the sector’s success, contributing around $85 billion to the nation’s exports,” the CM said. He said the industry has not only provided direct employment to over 12 lakh professionals, but also created a ripple effect, generating over 31 lakh indirect jobs. Karnataka should be seen as the hub with an “end-to-end ecosystem” for innovating and growing businesses, he added. From being the first state to introduce an IT policy way back in 1997, introducing a biotech policy in 2001, and a startup policy in 2015, Siddaramaiah said the IT sector has come a long way, contributing a substantial 25% to the country’s GDP. “The revised biotech policy reflects our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and fostering growth. Our AVGC-XR policy will be a testament to our ongoing commitment and progressive approach in leading the nation’s AVGC sector towards global excellence,” he said. IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “The biotechnology policy will further accelerate skills, nurture leadership and foster innovation in the sector. Karnataka is the only state to launch the third edition of AVGC policy, and with this, the state intends to make big strides in the animation and gaming sector. The Indian gaming market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2023 to $6.26 billion in 2028, and Karnataka is bracing well in terms of skills and incubation.” Meanwhile, the dates for the next two editions of BTS were also announced -- November 19-21, 2024 and 2025. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp