Lantana jumbos at Soudha a big attraction

Bengalureans were seen taking selfies with a herd of elephants in front of Vidhana Soudha. But these elephants are made of lantana trees.

Published: 30th November 2023 11:21 AM

Lantana jumbos at Vidhan Soudha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  People usually run helter-skelter if they encounter elephants or worse, chase them away by bursting firecrackers or firing in the air. But it was a different sight altogether in the city on Wednesday.
Craftsmen from Soliga, Betta Kurumba and Paniyan tribal communities from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are known for carving elephants and other animals using lantana logs. They will be on display for the next five days as a precursor to the exhibition of 150 lantana elephants across Bengaluru from January 15 to February 15, 2024, to raise awareness on human-animal co-existence and conflict.

The Real Elephant Collective, an NGO, makes these lantana elephants in partnership with the UK Charity Elephant Family. Nearly 150 tribals from the three states are involved in making lantana elephants and other items. Law and Tourism Minister HK Patil unveiled the herd.

