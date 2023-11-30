Mysuru: Man kills 22-yr-old son for excessive cellphone use

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Enraged over excessive use of cellphone, a man stabbed his 22-year-old son to death at Bannimantap here on Tuesday night.

Police said Aslam Pasha, a resident of Bannimantap, killed his son Umez by stabbing him with a kitchen knife. Umez always used to play games on his mother’s cellphone. When Pasha asked Umez to stop using his mother’s cellphone, he paid no heed.

This led to an argument between Pasha and Umez. In a fit of rage, Pasha stabbed Umez with the kitchen knife. Umez collapsed on the floor and bled to death, the police said. Soon after the incident, Pasha surrendered before the police. NR police have registered a case.

