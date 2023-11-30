Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: Man kills 22-yr-old son for excessive cellphone use

Enraged over excessive use of cellphone, a man stabbed his 22-year-old son to death at Bannimantap here on Tuesday night. 

Published: 30th November 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Enraged over excessive use of cellphone, a man stabbed his 22-year-old son to death at Bannimantap here on Tuesday night. 

Police said Aslam Pasha, a resident of Bannimantap, killed his son Umez by stabbing him with a kitchen knife. Umez always used to play games on his mother’s cellphone. When Pasha asked Umez to stop using his mother’s cellphone, he paid no heed.

This led to an argument between Pasha and Umez. In a fit of rage, Pasha stabbed Umez with the kitchen knife. Umez collapsed on the floor and bled to death, the police said. Soon after the incident, Pasha surrendered before the police. NR police have registered a case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp