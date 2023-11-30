NIA charges 2 in Mangaluru pressure cooker blast case 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against two accused in the Islamic State (IS) sponsored pressure cooker blast that took place in Mangaluru in November last year. The NIA stated one of the accused, Mohamed Shariq, who was carrying the cooker IED in an autorickshaw when it exploded on November 19, 2022, had “planned to plant it at Kadri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru with the aim to create terror among the Hindu community but the bomb accidentally exploded on the way.”

The case was registered on November 23 under sections 120B and 307 of IPC for criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder, and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act. Shariq was arrested by NIA in July this year along with his co-accused Syed Yasin.

According to NIA, Shariq and Yasin, along with an online handler, had planned the explosion as part of a conspiracy to establish the Caliphate.

Shariq had first come on the radar of security forces in November 2020 when he was arrested by the Karnataka police for pro-terror graffiti in Mangaluru. He and his associates had put up the graffiti in support of the IS, a global terror outfit.

Subsequently, Shariq was also named in the Shivamogga IS conspiracy case of 2022, in which so

far 10 accused have been arrested. “Of these 10 arrested, nine, including Shariq and Yasin, were chargesheeted on June 30 this year for radicalising and recruiting gullible Muslim youth, raising funds, and further conducting trial blast to further the anti-India activities of the IS,” added the Central counter-terrorism agency.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against two accused in the Islamic State (IS) sponsored pressure cooker blast that took place in Mangaluru in November last year. The NIA stated one of the accused, Mohamed Shariq, who was carrying the cooker IED in an autorickshaw when it exploded on November 19, 2022, had “planned to plant it at Kadri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru with the aim to create terror among the Hindu community but the bomb accidentally exploded on the way.” The case was registered on November 23 under sections 120B and 307 of IPC for criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder, and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act. Shariq was arrested by NIA in July this year along with his co-accused Syed Yasin. According to NIA, Shariq and Yasin, along with an online handler, had planned the explosion as part of a conspiracy to establish the Caliphate. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shariq had first come on the radar of security forces in November 2020 when he was arrested by the Karnataka police for pro-terror graffiti in Mangaluru. He and his associates had put up the graffiti in support of the IS, a global terror outfit. Subsequently, Shariq was also named in the Shivamogga IS conspiracy case of 2022, in which so far 10 accused have been arrested. “Of these 10 arrested, nine, including Shariq and Yasin, were chargesheeted on June 30 this year for radicalising and recruiting gullible Muslim youth, raising funds, and further conducting trial blast to further the anti-India activities of the IS,” added the Central counter-terrorism agency. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp