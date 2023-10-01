Anger brews as Karnataka govt faces conundrum over liquor plan  

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

Amid continued protests and back-to-back bandhs against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, anger is brewing against the possibility of more liquor shops coming up in rural areas of Karnataka. Ironically, this comes ahead of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti celebrations on October 2. The government’s push to generate more revenue from liquor sales is the antithesis of the ideology of the Mahatma, the Father of the Nation, who considered alcohol consumption a social evil.

While the government may be looking at avenues to mobilize resources and at the same time fight the menace of spurious liquor, allowing more liquor shops in villages could have a disastrous effect on the rural economy as well as health.

Opposition parties and civil society members have slammed the state government after Excise Minister RB Thimmapur’s remarks that giving new licenses was one of the suggestions given during a meeting, but they have not taken any decisions. The officials maintain that there is no proposal on opening more liquor shops in villages, but the government is contemplating the possibility of reviving nearly 300 liquor licenses that have been dormant over the decades since no new licenses have been given in the state for several years.

Given its political repercussions, especially ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress government may not go ahead with any move to expand the liquor business in rural areas. It cannot afford to do anything that could undo the gains accrued by implementing the guarantee schemes. Two of the four guarantee schemes that have been rolled out are directly aimed at empowering women. Its liquor policy could prove counterproductive as women in rural areas will be up in arms if it opens more liquor shops, instead of taking stern measures to fight spurious liquor.

In January 2019, Karnataka witnessed a massive movement against the sale of liquor. Around 4,000 women from 23 districts marched to Bengaluru from Chitradurga, around 200 km, under the aegis of Madhya Nisheda Andolana. They were demanding a complete liquor ban and empowering Grama Sabhas to be able to prohibit sale of liquor in their respective jurisdictions. Its members are now asking the ruling party leaders to stay away from Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, and are also planning to relaunch their agitation if the government fails to drop its plans.

Vidhya Patil from Raichur, who was among those leading the Andolana four years ago and continues to be active in the campaign against liquor sales, was aghast at the recent developments. Gandhian activist and noted theatre director Prasanna, who had also supported the 2019 movement, warned the government that opening liquor shops in villages could be disastrous and women would not forgive them. Several other organizations have also warned the government against such a move.

On their part, the Opposition parties have given enough indications that they would put the government on the mat if it allowed more liquor shops to come up in the villages. Former CM and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy took a swipe at the government by accusing it of giving “Madhya Bhagya” at the doorsteps, while BJP’s former minister S Suresh Kumar sees it as anti-poor and anti-women move, and a desperate effort to mobilize resources.

The revenue from the sale of liquor is a major source of revenue for the State government. The revenue target for the department was increased to Rs 36,000 crore in the current budget, up from last year’s around Rs 29,000 crore. The Excise Department may be justified in looking at streamlining the systems to meet the targets, but what has shocked many is the State government even discussing a ‘suggestion’ to increase the number of liquor shops in the rural areas.

More importantly, it’s timing. Currently, most parts of the state are reeling under drought conditions, farmers are in distress and expect the government to rush to their assistance.

On Gandhi Jayanti Day, the government should make its stand clear and reassure people about its commitment to balancing resource mobilisation efforts and protecting the rural economy. Also, they need to strengthen the State Temperance Board, which is mandated to create awareness about the ill effects of alcohol consumption and addiction.

