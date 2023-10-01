Bengaluru filmmaker gets Green Oscar for Kappe Raaga

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Nyctibatrachus kumbara, commonly known as the Kumbara night frog, endemic to the Sharavathy river basin in the W Ghats, cannot stand on its hind limbs, but they can hug each other like humans. Researchers say this species was first documented in 2014.

The life of this species has been captured and showcased in the musical wildlife documentary - ‘Kappe Raaga, The Song of kumbara - A Night Frog’. The documentary won the Jackson Wild Media Award, popularly known as the Green Oscars, under the animal behaviour short film category, on September 28.

Through a post on X, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appreciated the achievement of this Bengaluru-based director and cinematographer, Prashanth S Nayaka and his team.

The documentary also was recognised for its outstanding storytelling and artistic excellence at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival and won gold for the Independent Shorts Award, Los Angeles for the best music video.

