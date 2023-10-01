Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru filmmaker gets Green Oscar for Kappe Raaga

The documentary has won the Jackson Wild Media Award, popularly known as the Green Oscars, under the animal behaviour short film category, on September 28.

Published: 01st October 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kappe Raaga

A scene from the teaser of the documentary ‘Kappe Raaga'. (Photo | YouTube)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Nyctibatrachus kumbara, commonly known as the Kumbara night frog, endemic to the Sharavathy river basin in the W Ghats, cannot stand on its hind limbs, but they can hug each other like humans. Researchers say this species was first documented in 2014.

The life of this species has been captured and showcased in the musical wildlife documentary - ‘Kappe Raaga, The Song of kumbara - A Night Frog’. The documentary won the Jackson Wild Media Award, popularly known as the Green Oscars, under the animal behaviour short film category, on September 28.

Through a post on X, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appreciated the achievement of this Bengaluru-based director and cinematographer, Prashanth S Nayaka and his team.

The documentary also was recognised for its outstanding storytelling and artistic excellence at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival and won gold for the Independent Shorts Award, Los Angeles for the best music video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kappe Raaga Green Oscars Prashanth S Nayaka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp