Congress veteran claims Veerashaiva Lingayats got raw deal; Yediyurappa welcomes statement

By PTI

BENGALURU: Veteran Congress leader and MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa's statement that Veerashaiva Lingayat community is getting a raw deal under his party's government in Karnataka, seems to have created a stir within the ruling party and gained support from BJP's B S Yediyurappa.

Sensing an opportunity to target the Congress government, opposition BJP has accused it of neglecting the numerically large community.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Yediyurappa, who also hails from the community, on Sunday welcomed Shivashankarappa's statement and called on the Veershaiva Lingayats to be united.

The 92-year-old Shivashankarappa, who heads the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, a body that represents the dominant community, made his grouse public during the weekend, which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied.

"Many (officers from the community) have not been given (good posts)...our community and its officers are facing trouble," Shivashankarappa had said.

Responding to a question on whether there should be a Lingayat CM, he said, "Earlier Lingappa (Nijalingappa) and Veerendra Patil were there (as CMs). During their tenure, we ran the administration, they had kept us good. Now our people have become helpless."

Further stating that the community need not settle for the post of a Deputy Chief Minister post, he responded to a question saying, "Who wants a DCM post if possible become CM or else leave it." Shivashankarappa's statement, despite the fact that his son S S Mallikarjun is part of the government as a minister, has caused embarrassment to the ruling Congress party.

The Veerashaiva Lingayats are said to constitute about 17 per cent of the state's population, and many in the state Congress are worried that such a statement by Shivashankarappa, a senior leader of the community in the state, may impact the party.

During the 2023 assembly polls, Congress had managed to cause a dent in BJP's Veershaiva Lingayat support base, with a campaign alleging that the saffron party had neglected the dominant community.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, rejecting Shivashankarappa's claim on Saturday, had pointed out that there are seven Lingayat ministers in his Cabinet.

"How can there be injustice? There is no chance for any injustice. No religion or caste will face injustice under Congress," he said.

Reacting to Shivashankarappa's statement, Yediyurappa today said, "Shamanur Shivashankarappa is national president of Veerashaiva community body. The feelings that he has expressed -- I'm in complete agreement with it."

Shivashankarappa's concern about the current government's alleged neglect of the numerically large Veerashaiva Lingayats is shared by not only himself, but all the leaders of the community, he said.

"So, I welcome his statement. In such a situation I call upon the Veerashaiva Lingayat community to awaken, and to unite."

Responding to a question on Yediyurappa's support for Shivashankarappa's statement, CM Siddaramaiah today said, "Our's is a secular government, there will be no injustice to anyone."

Pointing out to government schemes, he said they are not specific to any community or religion.

"We don't practise caste or community politics. We see everyone equally.

BENGALURU: Veteran Congress leader and MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa's statement that Veerashaiva Lingayat community is getting a raw deal under his party's government in Karnataka, seems to have created a stir within the ruling party and gained support from BJP's B S Yediyurappa. Sensing an opportunity to target the Congress government, opposition BJP has accused it of neglecting the numerically large community. Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Yediyurappa, who also hails from the community, on Sunday welcomed Shivashankarappa's statement and called on the Veershaiva Lingayats to be united.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The 92-year-old Shivashankarappa, who heads the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, a body that represents the dominant community, made his grouse public during the weekend, which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied. "Many (officers from the community) have not been given (good posts)...our community and its officers are facing trouble," Shivashankarappa had said. Responding to a question on whether there should be a Lingayat CM, he said, "Earlier Lingappa (Nijalingappa) and Veerendra Patil were there (as CMs). During their tenure, we ran the administration, they had kept us good. Now our people have become helpless." Further stating that the community need not settle for the post of a Deputy Chief Minister post, he responded to a question saying, "Who wants a DCM post if possible become CM or else leave it." Shivashankarappa's statement, despite the fact that his son S S Mallikarjun is part of the government as a minister, has caused embarrassment to the ruling Congress party. The Veerashaiva Lingayats are said to constitute about 17 per cent of the state's population, and many in the state Congress are worried that such a statement by Shivashankarappa, a senior leader of the community in the state, may impact the party. During the 2023 assembly polls, Congress had managed to cause a dent in BJP's Veershaiva Lingayat support base, with a campaign alleging that the saffron party had neglected the dominant community. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, rejecting Shivashankarappa's claim on Saturday, had pointed out that there are seven Lingayat ministers in his Cabinet. "How can there be injustice? There is no chance for any injustice. No religion or caste will face injustice under Congress," he said. Reacting to Shivashankarappa's statement, Yediyurappa today said, "Shamanur Shivashankarappa is national president of Veerashaiva community body. The feelings that he has expressed -- I'm in complete agreement with it." Shivashankarappa's concern about the current government's alleged neglect of the numerically large Veerashaiva Lingayats is shared by not only himself, but all the leaders of the community, he said. "So, I welcome his statement. In such a situation I call upon the Veerashaiva Lingayat community to awaken, and to unite." Responding to a question on Yediyurappa's support for Shivashankarappa's statement, CM Siddaramaiah today said, "Our's is a secular government, there will be no injustice to anyone." Pointing out to government schemes, he said they are not specific to any community or religion. "We don't practise caste or community politics. We see everyone equally.