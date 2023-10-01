Heavy rainfall alert for coastal Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a very heavy rainfall warning for most parts of coastal Karnataka for the next 2-3 days. Fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the seas. Squally winds reaching a speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are also expected. Thunderstorms with lightning will also occur over most parts of Karnataka for the next 48 hours.

The IMD has said that the southwest monsoon is vigorous over coastal Karnataka and norm a l ove r south-interior Karnataka. Rain has been forecast over most parts of coastal and interior Karnataka for the next two days. The IMD has said that there is a well-marked low-pressure area over the east central Arabian Sea off the south Konkan-Goa coast and has intensified into a depression over the same region.

There is also a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast at 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of these two systems, an orange alert and been issued for the next two days over coastal Karnataka. Also, yellow alert has also been issued for parts of north and south-interior Karnataka.

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a very heavy rainfall warning for most parts of coastal Karnataka for the next 2-3 days. Fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the seas. Squally winds reaching a speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are also expected. Thunderstorms with lightning will also occur over most parts of Karnataka for the next 48 hours. The IMD has said that the southwest monsoon is vigorous over coastal Karnataka and norm a l ove r south-interior Karnataka. Rain has been forecast over most parts of coastal and interior Karnataka for the next two days. The IMD has said that there is a well-marked low-pressure area over the east central Arabian Sea off the south Konkan-Goa coast and has intensified into a depression over the same region. There is also a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast at 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of these two systems, an orange alert and been issued for the next two days over coastal Karnataka. Also, yellow alert has also been issued for parts of north and south-interior Karnataka.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });