Karnataka government will collapse in six months, says JDS leader 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s prediction that the Karnataka government would collapse in six months has led to a political slugfest between the regional party and the Congress.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said Kumaraswamy should stop worrying about the future of the Congress government and instead think about his own party. “The statement that the government will fall in six months is the best joke of the week. Let him stop worrying about the future of our government and worry about the future of his party which is already gone out of people’s minds.

A disgruntled soul without power, HDK dreams of the government falling in despair,” the minister tweeted.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that Kumaraswamy might have forged an alliance with the BJP to make use of the IT, ED, and CBI to terrorise Congress leaders ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections. Priyank said Kumaraswamy and the BJP might be considering carrying out ‘Operation Lotus’ to poach Congress MLAs.

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said it was not new for Kumaraswamy to come up with predictions on longevity of elected governments as he never wished for any government to complete a full term.

JDS MLA and former minister GT Devegowda, however, defended Kumaraswamy saying the latter is pained as his government is toppled in 2019.

