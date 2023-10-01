Home States Karnataka

Shamanur says community wants a Lingayat CM in Karnataka

When Veerendra Patil from our community was chief minister, he gave the best administration.

Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Senior legislator and president of the Akhil Bharath Veerashiva Lingayat Mahasabha Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa on Saturday said the Lingayat community is demanding that a leader from the community should be made chief minister.

“We are not seeking a deputy chief minister’s post as suggested by some. When Veerendra Patil from our community was chief minister, he gave the best administration. Now, under the present dispensation, there have been complaints from government officials of our community that they are being cornered,” he said. “At a function in Bengaluru recently, where I was conferred with the Hanagal Kumaraswamy award, I said that officials from our community were being cornered. What I said is the truth,” he stressed. 

Asked whether officials from the community are being given key positions, he said, some of them have not even been given any posting and they are roaming around Bengaluru clueless. “I am just an MLA and I am not in the cabinet as a minister. I have not spoken to any minister about this. I spoke out as the entire community is suffering.

I stand by what I said.” Responding to the charges, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that seven ministers in his cabinet are Lingayat. On Shivashankarappa’s allegation that injustice is being meted out to officials from the community, he said Congress will not do injustice to people from any caste or religion.

