‘Unhappy’ with BJP alliance, JDS state president keeps options open   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS state president CM Ibrahim has expressed displeasure over senior party leaders not consulting him before forging an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections and said he was keeping his options open. “It was wrong on the part of JDS leaders to go to BJP and form the alliance. They (BJP) should have come to us (JDS). Many in JDS are of the same opinion.

We will hold a discussion in this regard on October 16 and take a call,” Ibrahim, a former Congress leader, told reporters. On HD Kumaraswamy’s recent visit to Delhi to talk to BJP top brass regarding the alliance, Ibrahim he was not kept in the loop and was pained by the development. “Any decision (regarding the alliance) should be discussed in the party.

Till date, no correspondence has been done without my signature,” Ibrahim, a former union minister, added. Ibrahim said he joined the JDS because of party supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. When asked if other parties have contacted him, Ibrahim said, “I have been contacted by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar... but I will continue as JDS state president.”

