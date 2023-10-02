2.5 lakh Bengalureans take part in cleanliness campaign

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 2.5 lakh Bengalureans took part in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign held at different parts of the city and collected more than 25 tonnes of waste on Sunday. The campaign was led by different government departments, organisations, NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations and volunteers at various locations like lakes, railway stations, underpasses, markets, parks, bus stands, major junctions, flyovers and streets, places near schools and colleges, hospital premises and places of worship.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation conducted a cleanliness drive at 15 stations and at project sites, according to an official release. Drives were done at MG Road, KR Pura, Kempegowda, Pattanagere, National College, Nagasandra, Sampige Road, JP Nagar, Konanakunte Cross, and Indiranagar metro stations.

Three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej took part in a massive cleanliness drive organised at Katigenahalli village along with the Central Industrial Security Force of Bengaluru airport. Posting about it on X, Kej saluted the CISF for their wonderful work. “Most of the garbage we collected was single-use plastics. A lot had to be dug from deep in the ground. Here is our appeal to everyone - let us all reduce our use of single-use plastics,” he said.

An official release from India Post said that post offices across Karnataka Circle took part in the event organised nationally at 10 AM on the theme ‘Ek Tareek, Ek Ghanta’. “Postal department officials carried out Shramdhan (voluntary contribution to society using physical effort) for at least one hour,” it said.

Bengaluru Divison of South Western Railway launched the ‘Miracle 14 Minutes’ initiative to clean the Vande Bharath Express train in 14 minutes to ensure a fast turnaround. “The Kacheguda - Yesvantpur Vande Bharath train was cleaned and made ready for passengers to board the train in just 13 minutes,” said an official release.

The Division also organised a massive Shramdhan at 300 locations across the division. An official release said the Shramdhan was a response to the PM’s ‘Ek Ghanta Ek Sath Ek 10 Baje’ call on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti. The Air Force Technical College also conducted a massive cleanliness campaign outside the college premises on Subroto Mukherjee Road, Jalahalli. The NSS unit of Bangalore University conducted the drive at its affiliated colleges.

