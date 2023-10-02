6,500 cusecs flows to TN from city: DKS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the state government has not released water to Tamil Nadu from the KRS Dam, the natural flow that cannot be controlled has amounted to 6,500 cusecs flowing into the neighbouring state, said Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar here on Sunday.

He told the media that inflows into Cauvery River basin dams have increased and stand at 15,000 cusecs now. “This has brought us some relief. The inflow has to increase further and everyone should pray for good rain. More the inflow, lesser the pressure on us.”

“We have not released water from KRS. With good rain in and around Bengaluru over the last few days, good amount of water is going to Tamil Nadu. This is uncontrolled water that flows into the neighbouring state whenever there is an increase in rainfall. Around 6,500 cusecs has gone to Tamil Nadu. This natural flow has given us strength. We have released water to farmers to save standing crops,” he said. He, however, maintained that the state government’s legal fight will continue

