All four states must discuss Cauvery to form distress formula, says SM Krishna 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and senior BJP leader SM Krishna called for the formation of a distress formula, after consulting and discussing it among four states (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry), in a bid to resolve the Cauvery water dispute.

Speaking to reporters at Chitrakala Parishath on Sunday, Krishna said the matter has to be discussed among all four states and a suitable decision taken. This is the only permanent solution. He said the Cauvery dispute erupts each time there is less rain. When there is less rain, pressure on both the states (Karnataka and Tamil Nadu) increases, he said.

Recalling his days as CM, Krishna said even then there was a Cauvery dispute. The then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee tried to resolve it by convincing chief ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. But it could not be resolved, and ultimately, it went to the Supreme Court. Appreciating the state government’s move on consulting retired judges, including former CJI Justice MN Venkatachalaiah, Krishna said the government has to take their opinion in future too.

Speaking about farmers, who are protesting in the Cauvery basin, Krishna said it is a natural reaction and they are expressing their emotions. Later, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Krishna is a senior veteran leader. “We take his suggestions,” he said, adding that their government will take suggestions from anyone irrespective of political party. “If their suggestions are pro-state, we will take them,” he added.

