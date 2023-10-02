Alliance with BJP best bet, JDS leaders tell confused cadre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janata Dal party cadre, built robustly over decades and having a presence in almost all gram panchayats, taluk panchayats, zilla panchayats, Town Municipal Councils and City Municipal Councils, are finding themselves in a piquant situation.

The JDS stitching up an alliance with the BJP, once an arch-rival, has thrown many off-balance, and they are confused about their future. There are also muted expressions of disagreement from the party rank and file. Party supremo HD Deve Gowda and former CM HD Kumaraswamy are having to deal with it just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls coming up in eight months.

At a meeting on Sunday, Gowda took an oath of loyalty to the party from the leaders. Attempting to explain the tie-up, Kumaraswamy said, “This alliance is a solution to the burning issues faced by the state. I will retire from politics if these issues are not resolved in the next five years.” Turning emotional, he said, “This meeting is testimony that our party is strong and united.

I will repay the debt of this land. We have not kept anyone in the dark on the alliance. The decision taken by the party leadership is far-sighted, and the interest of the party lies in it. We are all committed to this decision and will not heed the propaganda being spread by those who are against the party.”

MLC B M Farooq swore to stick to the party. “Did any problem happen to minorities during the BJP-JDS coalition government? Kumaraswamy provided many facilities, and minorities were not wronged by the JDS.” “The alliance is not for my own selfish reasons, but in the interest of the country. It will be good for the state. Whatever needs to be done to save our water, I will do it. With the help of the central government, I will solve all problems,” said Kumaraswamy.

Gowda attacks DKS

Unleashing a verbal tirade against Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar for conspiring to weaken the JDS, Gowda said, “DK ji, your bad political game will not affect me. You know that nothing can be done against our party. We will give a fitting answer. Today, Kumaraswamy has given a strong message.”

Ibrahim skips top JDS leaders’ meeting. hinting at his exit from party soon

JDS state president CM Ibrahim on Sunday skipped the party leaders’ meeting at former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s farmhouse at Kethaganahalli near Bidadi, indicating that he might quit the party soon. The meeting was convened to pacify MLAs, MLCs and other senior leaders of the party who are not happy with the JDS’ alliance with BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Party sources said even party patriarch and former PM HD Deve Gowda called Ibrahim over the phone, but could not make him change his mind. Ibrahim told Gowda that he will take a decision after meeting his followers on October 16, the sources added. Former MLA YSV Datta, who attended the meeting, said he felt sorry for Ibrahim, who could not understand Gowda despite knowing him for a long time.

“I respect Ibrahim, but I am not happy with his decision not to attend today’s meeting. My sympathies are with him. There is no question of letting the minorities down as JDS will not compromise with BJP over ideology,” he reasoned. Former minister HD Revanna too said there is no question of leaving Ibrahim and letting down Muslims. “Ibrahim has said he will not join Congress. He is one of the few leaders who had a long association with Gowda,” he added.

Ibrahim quit Congress and joined JDS just before the May 10 Assembly elections this year. He was made the party state president as JDS wanted to attract Muslim votes. But the ploy did not work as the party won just 19 seats. ENS

