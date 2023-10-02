Confident LoP, Karnataka BJP chief will be named soon, says BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Admitting to the delay in appointing a new state president for the BJP in Karnataka and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence that the party bosses will take a call on these matters soon.

“All these things are left to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda. We will abide by their decision. I will not propose anybody’s name on my own but will give them suggestions if they are sought. It is true that there was a discussion about the appointments, and also that it is getting delayed. The central leaders will decide on all these issues soon and give the responsibility to a suitable person,” he said in New Delhi.

Back in Bengaluru, while taking part in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, Yediyurappa’s son and BJP state vice-president and Shikaripura MLA BY Vijayendra observed that there must be reasons for the delay in the appointment of Leader of the Opposition and the state party president by the central leaders. However, he expressed confidence that the high command will take a decision soon. It may be noted that Yediyurappa had been lobbying for the BJP state president post for Vijayendra, and the latter too is keen to take up the job.

BENGALURU: Admitting to the delay in appointing a new state president for the BJP in Karnataka and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence that the party bosses will take a call on these matters soon. “All these things are left to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda. We will abide by their decision. I will not propose anybody’s name on my own but will give them suggestions if they are sought. It is true that there was a discussion about the appointments, and also that it is getting delayed. The central leaders will decide on all these issues soon and give the responsibility to a suitable person,” he said in New Delhi. Back in Bengaluru, while taking part in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, Yediyurappa’s son and BJP state vice-president and Shikaripura MLA BY Vijayendra observed that there must be reasons for the delay in the appointment of Leader of the Opposition and the state party president by the central leaders. However, he expressed confidence that the high command will take a decision soon. It may be noted that Yediyurappa had been lobbying for the BJP state president post for Vijayendra, and the latter too is keen to take up the job.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });