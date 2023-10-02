Congress govt has been a den of confusion: Bommai  

By Express News Service

HAVERI: There is no coordination among ministers in the incumbent Congress government, which has been a den of confusion so far, alleged former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday. Talking to reporters at Huralikoppa village in the Shiggaon Assembly constituency on Sunday, Bommai said the ministers were making contradictory statements every day and it shows all is not well in the government. There is a lack of coordination among ministers and there is no cordiality in the Cabinet, he added.

“The Congress MLAs are unhappy due to the absence of coordination in the Cabinet. The people of the state do not feel the presence of an elected government. Drought relief is yet to reach farmers. Within four months, the government has lost the people’s trust. The chief minister has no control over his ministers,” he charged.

Confusion over Cauvery row

Bommai alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said one thing at the meeting of legal experts, and another thing in public over the Cauvery water row. “On Saturday, he had said in the meeting of legal luminaries that the government would appeal and stop the release of water to Tamil Nadu. But outside, the CM reiterated about going to file an appeal but ruled out the stoppage of water to the neighbouring state.

Asked why, Siddaramaiah claimed that it amounted to contempt of court, and the government would be dismissed and the dam would be taken over. This statement has been made even before going to the Supreme Court. If the CM has such a feeling, the apex court would ask Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu. Did CM Siddaramaiah lack that knowledge? The government had been following a dual policy and the people have now understood that this government cannot save the state’s land and water,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, referring to Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s statement that there is no protection for Lingayat officers in this government, he said, Shamanur is a senior Congress MLA and president of All-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha. The chief minister must respond to him.

