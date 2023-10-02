Gol Gumbaz still not part of UNESCO sites

Firoz Rozindar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The historic Gol Gumbaz, known for having the biggest dome, has missed out on getting into the UNESCO heritage site list again. Interestingly, Chennakesava Temple of Belur in Hassan district, Hoysaleswara temple of Halebidu, and Somanathapura temple of T Narasipura of Mysuru district have found their way into the list of UNESCO heritage sites this year.

Despite the fact that Gol Gumbaz is one of the ancient and historic monuments built over 350 years ago, it failed to find a place in the list. The erstwhile Bijapur Sultanate, present-day Vijayapura district, was ruled over two centuries by the Adil Shah dynasty, who built dozens of monuments during their era.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has declared at least 83 different small and big monuments as protected monuments. “Of these, there are at least ten big monuments including the famous whispering gallery, the Gol Gumbaz. This monument certainly deserves to get a place in the UNESCO heritage site list,” said Abdulgani Imaratwale, a senior historian and writer.

Speaking to TNIE, he said it will be a great injustice to the rich, diverse and pluralistic history of the ancient city if the monument, which is known for its secular credentials, fails to become part of UNESCO’S heritage sites. Meanwhile, a senior ASI official told this newspaper that they have been pushing the name of Gol Gumbaz to get listed in the sites of UNESCO, he said.

