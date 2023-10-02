Governor flags off Wildlife Week with vintage vehicle rally, lauds forest staff  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot lauded the exemplary efforts of the forest officers and the department in the state for being ranked first for forest conservation and increasing forest cover. He also commended the work of the government in advancing critical conservation initiatives.

The Governor was speaking at the 69th Wildlife Week-2023 where he flagged off the “Vintage Vehicle Drive for Wildlife Conservation” at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. In his address, the Governor emphasised the longstanding discourse on safeguarding and preservation of animals that are enshrined in ancient scriptures. He spoke about the pressing need for the conservation of such invaluable species. He also promoted the coexistence of humans and wildlife.

At the rally, he spoke about the significant undertakings such as the Environment Protection Act, Forest Protection Act, National Wildlife Action Plan, Project Tiger, National Parks and Sanctuaries, and bio-spatial reserves for the protection of forests and wildlife in India. He said, “These initiatives play an instrumental role in rescuing species and preventing their extinction, helping our survival too.”

Drawing a correlation between vintage cars and wildlife, Governor Gehlot expressed hope that these remarkable vintage vehicles will serve as catalysts for positive action for wildlife conservation. At the inauguration of Wildlife Week, the Karnataka Forest Department collaborated with the Federation of Historic Vehicles of India to orchestrate a landmark vintage vehicle drive. This historic convoy comprised of meticulously preserved cars and motorcycles – served as a symbol of dedication to wildlife conservation.

