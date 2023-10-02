National conference on inclusive education at IIM-B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fourth Wave Foundation in partnership with the Indian Institute Of Management - Bangalore (IIM-B) is organising ‘Never-The-Less’, a national conference on enabling inclusive educational space for children with disabilities.

The two-day event will take place on October 6 and 7, at IIM-B. The conference will witness thought leaders, influencers, and advocates of inclusive education, including policy-makers, government officials, corporate leaders, academicians, youth representatives, and other stakeholders, to make a roadmap and

promote education at the grassroots level.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO’s) State of the Education Report for India - 2019 on Children With Disabilities, stated that there are 3,30,000 children between the ages of 5 and 19 with disabilities in Karnataka.

About 70,000 of these children have never received any education, and about 50,000 children have been reported to drop out over time. The event will deliberate on the importance of inclusion in education for children with disabilities across Indian schools and aim to establish the importance of quality education for every child.

