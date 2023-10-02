Students request KEA to stop Post Graduate Entrance Test results till October 6 

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical students applying for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2023, in Karnataka, are upset with the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for overlooking loopholes that individuals have found with their applications.

Student-led organisations have asked KEA to hold back the results of PGET -2023 (Post Graduate Entrance Test) Round 2, as it is coinciding with All India NEET PG Round 3 seat allotments. Students have requested the authorities to postpone the result till October 6.

The aspiring candidates of NEET 2023 have alleged that many students have applied for the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) as well as KEA for PGET. This is a cause of concern, as students who will secure a seat in both MCC and KEA rounds, will have to leave one seat vacant. In case they choose the all India NEET PG Round 3 seat, then the seat secured with KEA will go vacant.

Since KEA has only two rounds for medical seat allotment, students will have to settle for any seat they receive. Since the round 2 is seat allotment is scheduled for this week, they might be deprived of better opportunities despite vacancies and merits.

Since they have to confirm seats in KEA Round 2 or will be removed from the entire process, many will have to settle. To avoid these loopholes in the system, students have demanded KEA to hold Round-2 results until October 6, as it is the last day for MCC seat allotment students to report to colleges. This will allow vacancies to filter and give many students an option to secure better colleges.

Speaking to TNIE, a student said, “Ten of us met the Executive Director of KEA on Saturday and the latter assured us that the current situation will be considered but we have very little hope. I want to get a better medical college but many are taking advantage of the situation.” Students also demanded the examination authority to introduce a round 3 for PGET before the MOP-UP round. Given the magnitude of the problem, students also plan to approach Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education, on Monday to resolve the issue.

