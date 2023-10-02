With only 45 days left, less than one percent vehicles have affixed HSRPs

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the state transport department has mandated the affixation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on nearly two crore vehicles that were registered prior to April 1, 2019, hardly 30,000 vehicle owners, i.e. not even 1 per cent, have come forward to get their numbers plates changed.

On August 17, the state government issued a notification mandating the installation of HSRP exclusively from the authorized dealers of original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and the last date to get the HSRP number plates is November 17. Beyond this date, owners will be fined for not having HSRPs. However, the pace at which the plates are being affixed indicates that there is hardly any awareness about this rule among the public.

The nearly two crore vehicle owners across the state are left with around 45 days to get the new number plates, and if this has to happen within the deadline, more than 4 lakh vehicles should register and get the HSRP affixed, each day till November 17. TNIE spoke to some of the old vehicle owners about the mandatory HSRP affixation, and they said that they were not aware of any such rule and that they are continuing with the old number plates only.

Prakash Murugan, a vehicle owner said, “I got a scooter in 2018. I am not aware of any rule that I need to get an HSRP by November 17. However, if there is any such rule, I will abide by it.” Transport department officials from the transport department accepted that the HSRP affixation is progressing at a snail’s pace, and said that this was due to a lack of awareness and added that they will be widely publicising the new rule across the state.

When asked that if due to poor response to the new rule, the last date for the affixation will be extended beyond November 17, a transport official said it is too early to comment on this.

