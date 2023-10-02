Home States Karnataka

With only 45 days left, less than one percent vehicles have affixed HSRPs

Old vehicle owner said that they were not aware of any mandatory HSRP affixation and that they are continuing with the old number plates only.

Published: 02nd October 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While the state transport department has mandated the affixation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on nearly two crore vehicles that were registered prior to April 1, 2019, hardly 30,000 vehicle owners, i.e. not even 1 per cent, have come forward to get their numbers plates changed.

On August 17, the state government issued a notification mandating the installation of HSRP exclusively from the authorized dealers of original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and the last date to get the HSRP number plates is November 17. Beyond this date, owners will be fined for not having HSRPs. However, the pace at which the plates are being affixed indicates that there is hardly any awareness about this rule among the public. 

The nearly two crore vehicle owners across the state are left with around 45 days to get the new number plates, and if this has to happen within the deadline, more than 4 lakh vehicles should register and get the HSRP affixed, each day till November 17. TNIE spoke to some of the old vehicle owners about the mandatory HSRP affixation, and they said that they were not aware of any such rule and that they are continuing with the old number plates only.

Prakash Murugan, a vehicle owner said, “I got a scooter in 2018. I am not aware of any rule that I need to get an HSRP by November 17. However, if there is any such rule, I will abide by it.” Transport department officials from the transport department accepted that the HSRP affixation is progressing at a snail’s pace, and said that this was due to a lack of awareness and added that they will be widely publicising the new rule across the state. 

When asked that if due to poor response to the new rule, the last date for the affixation will be extended beyond November 17, a transport official said it is too early to comment on this.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HSRP High-Security Registration Plates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp