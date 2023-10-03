Honnavar Port project in deep water in Karnataka, Forest Minister promises action 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Industries Minister M B Patil has been in the US, seeking investment, there are stark stories of investors who have already ploughed hundreds of crores of rupees into Karnataka, and whose projects remain in limbo.

Honnavar Port Pvt Ltd (HPPL) has been struggling for over a decade to construct its port project, in the face of hostilities incited by vested interests. Project engineers have been unable to access machinery for over a year, with several instances of stone throwing. How coastal weather has treated the equipment is another question.

Meanwhile, in a setback to vested interests, who had launched a series of measures stalling the project posing as environmentalists, the National Green Tribunal in its order on September 26, upheld HPPL’s contention. This came after a Karnataka HC order dated November 24, 2021. HPPL Executive Director Raghavendra Reddy said that following the two judicial pronouncements, he has requested the district administration for support, so that construction work could be restarted.

On eco roadblocks, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said, “I will look into it and take corrective action. Every investment is precious to the state and investors’ interests will be safeguarded.’’

Former FKCCI chairman

J Crasta said with Karnataka being the second highest GST payer and GDP growth accelerating, more needs to be exported from here, so we need more ports. “Most of the cargo business from North India is going to Gujarat or Mumbai, while the South depends on Tuticorin or Chennai. We have to improve our ports to international standards,’’ he said.

Ports Minister Mankal Vaidya said, “If HPPL had planned better in the beginning, this would not have happened. I will look into it and ensure the issue is sorted out,’’ he said.

‘Cities must do away with single-use plastic’

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday informed that only five cities of Karnataka have been declared as single-use plastic-free, which include Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Dharmasthala, and Tumkuru. Accordingly, he implored all citizens to work towards making their cities single-use plastic-free as well.

Speaking to the media, after participating in a walk from Cubbon Park to Lalbagh to mark the start of the 69th Wildlife Week Celebrations (October 2-8) -- organised by the Karnataka Forest Department, Khandre said the government has banned the manufacture and sale of Plaster of Paris (POP), and warned that stern action is being taken against all those violating these orders. Similarly, action will also be taken against those involved in spreading plastic pollution.

He added that the forest department has cleared encroachment over 4,000 acres of land, which has since been reclaimed. More such drives will be undertaken in the coming days.

He asserted that there is a need to increase forest cover in the state as cases of man-animal conflict are on the rise. Steps are also being taken to reduce man-elephant conflict by increasing the rail barricade network. Khandre said that so far, 312 km has been covered, with an additional 300 km being done in the coming days. He also emphasised the need to maintain balance between ecology and development.

He pointed out that due to unprecedented development, many species have become extinct and some others are on the verge of extinction.

BENGALURU: While Industries Minister M B Patil has been in the US, seeking investment, there are stark stories of investors who have already ploughed hundreds of crores of rupees into Karnataka, and whose projects remain in limbo. Honnavar Port Pvt Ltd (HPPL) has been struggling for over a decade to construct its port project, in the face of hostilities incited by vested interests. Project engineers have been unable to access machinery for over a year, with several instances of stone throwing. How coastal weather has treated the equipment is another question. Meanwhile, in a setback to vested interests, who had launched a series of measures stalling the project posing as environmentalists, the National Green Tribunal in its order on September 26, upheld HPPL’s contention. This came after a Karnataka HC order dated November 24, 2021. HPPL Executive Director Raghavendra Reddy said that following the two judicial pronouncements, he has requested the district administration for support, so that construction work could be restarted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On eco roadblocks, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said, “I will look into it and take corrective action. Every investment is precious to the state and investors’ interests will be safeguarded.’’ Former FKCCI chairman J Crasta said with Karnataka being the second highest GST payer and GDP growth accelerating, more needs to be exported from here, so we need more ports. “Most of the cargo business from North India is going to Gujarat or Mumbai, while the South depends on Tuticorin or Chennai. We have to improve our ports to international standards,’’ he said. Ports Minister Mankal Vaidya said, “If HPPL had planned better in the beginning, this would not have happened. I will look into it and ensure the issue is sorted out,’’ he said. ‘Cities must do away with single-use plastic’ Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday informed that only five cities of Karnataka have been declared as single-use plastic-free, which include Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Dharmasthala, and Tumkuru. Accordingly, he implored all citizens to work towards making their cities single-use plastic-free as well. Speaking to the media, after participating in a walk from Cubbon Park to Lalbagh to mark the start of the 69th Wildlife Week Celebrations (October 2-8) -- organised by the Karnataka Forest Department, Khandre said the government has banned the manufacture and sale of Plaster of Paris (POP), and warned that stern action is being taken against all those violating these orders. Similarly, action will also be taken against those involved in spreading plastic pollution. He added that the forest department has cleared encroachment over 4,000 acres of land, which has since been reclaimed. More such drives will be undertaken in the coming days. He asserted that there is a need to increase forest cover in the state as cases of man-animal conflict are on the rise. Steps are also being taken to reduce man-elephant conflict by increasing the rail barricade network. Khandre said that so far, 312 km has been covered, with an additional 300 km being done in the coming days. He also emphasised the need to maintain balance between ecology and development. He pointed out that due to unprecedented development, many species have become extinct and some others are on the verge of extinction.