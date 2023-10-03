Karnataka govt failed to maintain law and order, says BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP leaders slammed the state government over a communal incident in which stones were thrown at an Eid Milad procession in Shivamogga on Sunday night. They said the Congress government has failed to maintain law and order.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said Shivamogga is a communally sensitive city, but the police failed to take precautions during the procession. “Stone throwers and troublemakers don’t have any fear of the law under the present government. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara described the incident as small, but houses were stoned. His statement is churlish. A similar incident has occurred in Kolar too. The government is indirectly supporting such elements. Because of this attitude, gamblers, anti-social elements and rioters are roaming free in the state,” he said in Mandya.

Senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that stones were thrown at Hindus and the police during the procession. “When Congress openly says they stand with minorities, we say we stand only for Hindus,” he said.

Senior BJP leader CT Ravi alleged that stone throwing in Shivamogga was preplanned. Ragigudda area in Shivamogga where the incident occurred is communally sensitive. “When the police knew it, why did they allow a cutout of Tipu Sultan to be put up in the area? It is unfortunate that they are using communal forces for their political ends,” he said.

Former deputy chief minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said Congress is encouraging people who are destroying culture and dharma. “They threw stones at the SP, but Siddaramaiah’s government has kept mum. The government should impose the Goonda Act against those involved in such incidents,” he said.

Former minister R Ashoka held that such incidents tarnish the image of the state.

On its official handle on X, BJP Karnataka stated, “Jihadis run amok on the streets of Shivamogga, brandishing swords and weapons, while ‘secular’ Siddaramaiah has gone into hiding. With the Congress government back in power, Jihadi organisations have emerged from hiding to terrorise Hindus with no fear of action. Congress has surrendered to jihadis.”

ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ವಿಧ್ವಂಸಕ ಕೃತ್ಯ ಎಸಗಿದ PFI ಗೂಂಡಾಗಳನ್ನೆಲ್ಲಾ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಗೊಳಿಸಿದ್ದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸರ್ಕಾರ!



ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಗಳ ಮೇಲೆಯೇ ಮತಾಂಧರು ಕಲ್ಲುತೂರಾಟ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದು, ಅನೇಕ ಪೊಲೀಸರೇ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದರೂ ಅದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚಕಾರವೆತ್ತದ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಕನಿಷ್ಟ ಮಾನ ಮರ್ಯಾದೆ ಉಳಿದಿದೆಯೇ?



ನಮ್ಮ ದಕ್ಷ, ಸಮರ್ಥ, ಶಕ್ತಿಯುತ… https://t.co/iv4qljt15Y — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) October 2, 2023

