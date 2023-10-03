Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt failed to maintain law and order, says BJP

Gamblers, anti-social elements and rioters are roaming free in the state, says Bommai

Published: 03rd October 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Police deployed at Ragigudda in Shivamogga on Monday, a day after the city witnessed stone-throwing incidents | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP leaders slammed the state government over a communal incident in which stones were thrown at an Eid Milad procession in Shivamogga on Sunday night. They said the Congress government has failed to maintain law and order.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said Shivamogga is a communally sensitive city, but the police failed to take precautions during the procession.  “Stone throwers and troublemakers don’t have any fear of the law under the present government. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara described the incident as small, but houses were stoned. His statement is churlish. A similar incident has occurred in Kolar too. The government is indirectly supporting such elements. Because of this attitude, gamblers, anti-social elements and rioters are roaming free in the state,” he said in Mandya.

Senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that stones were thrown at Hindus and the police during the procession. “When Congress openly says they stand with minorities, we say we stand only for Hindus,” he said.

Senior BJP leader CT Ravi alleged that stone throwing in Shivamogga was preplanned. Ragigudda area in Shivamogga where the incident occurred is communally sensitive. “When the police knew it, why did they allow a cutout of Tipu Sultan to be put up in the area? It is unfortunate that they are using communal forces for their political ends,” he said.

Former deputy chief minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said Congress is encouraging people who are destroying culture and dharma. “They threw stones at the SP, but Siddaramaiah’s government has kept mum. The government should impose the Goonda Act against those involved in such incidents,” he said.
Former minister R Ashoka held that such incidents tarnish the image of the state.

On its official handle on X, BJP Karnataka stated, “Jihadis run amok on the streets of Shivamogga, brandishing swords and weapons, while ‘secular’ Siddaramaiah  has gone into hiding. With the Congress government  back in power, Jihadi organisations have emerged from hiding to terrorise Hindus with no fear of action. Congress has surrendered to jihadis.”

