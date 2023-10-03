Karnataka govt planning to set up village-level courts: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the State Government is planning to establish courts at the village-level to reduce the burden on courts at the district and State levels. He was speaking at a function organised to present Gandhi Gram Puraskar and Swachh Sarvekshan Rural state-level awards here.

Siddaramaiah said such courts will help resolve disputes at the village-level itself. This decentralised court system will help villagers as they need not go to towns and cities to attend court cases.

He said village-level courts will be established based on the concepts of gram swaraj of Mahatma Gandhi and decentralisation of power of Rajiv Gandhi.

Stressing the need for the development of khadi and village industries, Siddaramaiah said steps will be taken to boost the sale of gramodyog products. The country will not progress until its villages are developed. The concepts of gram swaraj and decentralisation of power were aimed at developing villages, he said.

Congress initiated quota for women: Siddu

The CM said Rajiv Gandhi and the Congress party were responsible for providing reservation to women in urban local bodies and panchayats. It is the Congress which took the initiative to provide political reservation for women. But the Union Government is now claiming that it had implemented political reservation for women. Now, reservation for women from Backward Classes is being demanded, he added.

