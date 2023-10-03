Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt planning to set up village-level courts: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

He said village-level courts will be established based on the concepts of gram swaraj of Mahatma Gandhi and decentralisation of power of Rajiv Gandhi.

Published: 03rd October 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

FILE - An image of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the State Government is planning to establish courts at the village-level to reduce the burden on courts at the district and State levels. He was speaking at a function organised to present Gandhi Gram Puraskar and Swachh Sarvekshan Rural state-level awards here.

Siddaramaiah said such courts will help resolve disputes at the village-level itself. This decentralised court system will help villagers as they need not go to towns and cities to attend court cases.

He said village-level courts will be established based on the concepts of gram swaraj of Mahatma Gandhi and decentralisation of power of Rajiv Gandhi.

Stressing the need for the development of khadi and village industries, Siddaramaiah said steps will be taken to boost the sale of gramodyog products. The country will not progress until its villages are developed. The concepts of gram swaraj and decentralisation of power were aimed at developing villages, he said. 

Congress initiated quota for women: Siddu

The CM said Rajiv Gandhi and the Congress party were responsible for providing reservation to women in urban local bodies and panchayats. It is the Congress which took the initiative to provide political reservation for women. But the Union Government is now claiming that it had implemented political reservation for women. Now, reservation for women from Backward Classes is being demanded, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah village-level courts Karnataka govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp