Leasing of C-category mining permits in Ballari irks activists  

BALLARI : The Central Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) has given the green signal to lease out mines in three districts of the state, including Ballari, for C-category mining. Following this move, activists are now worried about forest degradation, health deterioration and an increase in illegal mining in the Ballari district.

Recently, the FAC allowed 51 C-category mining in the state in which Ballari received the highest number of leases. At present, nearly 35 MMT worth of mining activities are under way in the Sandur mining area, with more than 12 mining companies operating.

Any increase in mining activities in the region could potentially affect health of the people in the surrounding villages and damage ASI-protected monuments, warn activists, alleging that the government is more concerned about revenues that protecting natural wealth.

Srishail Aladhahalli, an activist from Sandur taluk, said people are worried after the FAC authorised C-category mining in the three districts (including Chitradurga and Tumakuru). Of them, Ballari is knowne for mining activities. Nearly 40 MMT of mining is allowed every year, with nearly 30 C-category leases in operation. “A few years ago, an ASI-protected temple located in a reserve forest area was damaged due to mining. Over 15 villages were located in the surroundings of the mining area.

The declining health of villagers and ill-effects on wildlife were all attributed to mining. We are worried about the overall inaction of the government and negligence,” he stated.

