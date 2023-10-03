Home States Karnataka

Metro commuters suffer due to closure of Green Line operations in Bengaluru

Doors of Metro stations were shut with no prior intimation provided outside the stations or announcements at platforms in the initial hours.

Published: 03rd October 2023 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Green line services, Bengaluru metro

Green line services in the Northern stretch were severely impacted. Partial operations continued later with train run on one track. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A nightmare awaited hundreds of Metro commuters on the Northern stretch of the Green Line (North-South Corridor) on Tuesday morning as train operations which commence at 5 am never started due to the derailment of an inspection vehicle in the wee hours. As a cascading effect, every station on this line was crowded with the usually crowded Interchange station at Kempegowda Metro station bursting at its seams.

Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, A S Shankar told TNIE, “One of the wheels of a rail -cum-road vehicle used in inspection and which carries out maintenance works got derailed around 2.30 am today on the tracks between Rajaji Nagar and Mahakavi Kuvempu Road Metro station. Hence, few train services in the morning on the Green Line between Yesvantpur and Mantri Square Sampige Road could not be operated.” Services were restored later between Rajaji Nagar to Yesvantpur, he added. 

The work of re-railing the vehicle on to the tracks has been on since morning.

Doors of Metro stations were shut with no prior intimation provided outside the stations or announcements at platforms in the initial hours. The Chief Public Relations Officer posted on X about the disruption around 5.28 am.

“Train services will be available between Nagasandra to Yeshwanthpur and Mantri Square Sampige Road to Silk Institute Metro station due to a technical snag at Rajaji Nagar Metro station.” In another tweet later, he added, single line operations are being done between Yeshwantpur and Mantri Square Sampige Road Metro stations to reduce inconvenience to metro passengers. 

The sudden closure and the lack of adequate dissemination of information invited public ire.

Among the thousands impacted by the issue were Prathap Unnikrishnan, a resident of Nagasandra, who drove his car to three stations to help his son board a train to college. “My son, a first-year engineering student usually takes the 7.15 am metro service from Nagasandra Metro station to National College station. We found the station shut at Nagasandra, then we went to Gorguntapalaya which was also closed. A security staffer told us that trains were not running there and to try from Yeshwantpur. We went by car till Mantri Sampige station and I made him board the train there post 7.45 pm.”

Unnikrishnan added, “I still do not know whether he reached college and was able to attend his first session.”

Among those upset were Venky who posted on X, "Isn’t this a public service broadcast? Shouldn’t it have timings of likely length of closure n likely restoration time? Doesn’t the metro tpt (transport) 6 lakh ppl daily? Surely, they need to plan their daily travel."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Metro commuters Green Line operations Kempegowda Metro station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp